WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 177 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,025. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

