WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 924 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.34. The company had a trading volume of 231,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,137,598. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.