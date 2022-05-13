WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $303,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,782,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.32. 1,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,040. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

