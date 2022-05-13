Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Up 7.7%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) was up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 24,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 488,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.00 million. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 12,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

