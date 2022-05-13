Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,784. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. Weber has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Weber by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

