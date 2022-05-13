Wedbush Comments on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XENE. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

XENE stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,696,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.