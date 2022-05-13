Wedbush Cuts Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target to $17.00

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NUVB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $858.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.