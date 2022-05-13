Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

5/11/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $960.00 to $900.00.

5/10/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/22/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $395.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $313.00 to $375.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $910.00 to $960.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,034.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have handily outperformed the Zacks Automotive – Domestic industry over the past year. Rising deliveries of Models 3 and Y are aiding Tesla’s top-line growth. Despite the chip crisis, Tesla reported record deliveries of 310,048 units for first-quarter 2022. Additionally, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are growing, thanks to positive reception of Megapack and Powerwall products. However, Tesla is battling severe chip crisis aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine war. The EV king also had to halt production at the Shanghai gigafactory for three weeks since Mar 28 amid COVID-19 restrictions, which is likely to weigh on the firm’s Q2 output. Logistical challenges, rising commodity costs and a high capex cut may limit cash flows. Thus, it is advised to wait for a better entry point.”

4/4/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $660.00 to $790.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

TSLA stock traded up $50.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $778.68. 871,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,286,876. The stock has a market cap of $806.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $940.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $983.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,291,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,061,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,974,000 after purchasing an additional 79,067 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.3% in the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

