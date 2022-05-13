Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Up 695.8% in April

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 695.8% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:WEI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,514. Weidai has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Weidai worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

