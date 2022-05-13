Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $110.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.
Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.17.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dycom Industries by 168.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 40.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
