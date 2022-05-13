Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $110.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.17.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dycom Industries by 168.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 40.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

