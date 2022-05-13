Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 666,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,990,972. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

