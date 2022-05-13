Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Cut by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 68.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,225,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after buying an additional 325,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 378,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,990,972. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $161.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.