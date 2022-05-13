Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $55,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAL opened at $74.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.