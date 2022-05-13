Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.