Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE:WMC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.21. 277,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $73.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 534.84 and a quick ratio of 534.84.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

