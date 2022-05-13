Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
NYSE:WMC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.21. 277,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $73.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 534.84 and a quick ratio of 534.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
