Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

