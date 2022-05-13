WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading 16% Higher on Earnings Beat

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53. 48,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,976,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on WeWork in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $3,261,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

