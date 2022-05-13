Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 119,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

