Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $38.22. 4,800,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,646 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

