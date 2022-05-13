Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,437,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,127 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up approximately 1.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 3.65% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $705,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. 2,437,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

