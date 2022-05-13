Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $60.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

