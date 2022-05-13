Wilder World (WILD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.87 Million

Wilder World (WILD) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $38.37 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,660.85 or 1.00016931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00105072 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

