Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.40. 5,068,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

