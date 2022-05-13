Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises 2.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

