Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $21.70 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 4.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,515,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Newmont by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,872,000 after purchasing an additional 807,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,361,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,843 shares of company stock worth $4,932,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

