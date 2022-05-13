Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,882,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,298. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.93.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

