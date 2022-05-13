Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.84. 34,075,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,586,719. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

