William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoHealth in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Shares of GOCO opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.27. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $1.43. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,904,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 409.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $3,470,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $1,494,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

