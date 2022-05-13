William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoHealth in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Shares of GOCO opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.27. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $1.43. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,904,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 409.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $3,470,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $1,494,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoHealth (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.