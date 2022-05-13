Wing (WING) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00535891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00037298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.09 or 1.94886616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

