Wingstop (WING) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/12/2022 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $135.00 to $120.00.

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $140.00.

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $117.00.

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $120.00.

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $135.00 to $120.00.

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $125.00.

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $100.00.

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $139.00.

4/25/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $194.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $195.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/16/2022 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.89. 32,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,958. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

