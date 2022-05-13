WINkLink 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $100.18 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $147.67 million and $100.18 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00530849 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,393.66 or 2.04443726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00035755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.