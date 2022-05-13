WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 12,045 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of HomeStreet worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in HomeStreet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 844.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 1,093.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 166,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $726.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

