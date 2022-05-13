WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN opened at $49.38 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.36 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Eagle Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.