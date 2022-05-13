WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.02 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $1,386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,939 shares of company stock worth $4,708,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of SIG opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.37. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

