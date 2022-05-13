WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $42.84 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

