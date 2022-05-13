WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 193.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,469 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $89.95 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average of $100.99.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

