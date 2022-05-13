WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $987,000 Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $14.96 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $507.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.46). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

