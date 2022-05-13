WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 548 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,797,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 300,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.