WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,904 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ExlService by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ExlService by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ExlService by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $131.59 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $154.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.65. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

