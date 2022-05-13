WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 24,548 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,548 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Weis Markets worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Weis Markets by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 55,972 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 48.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 235.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK opened at $82.25 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

