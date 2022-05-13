WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,740 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ryder System by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,927,000 after acquiring an additional 671,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE R opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on R shares. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

