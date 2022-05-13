Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Announces Earnings Results

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) by 231.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.