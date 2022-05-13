Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Wireless Telecom Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of WTT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 146.0% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 787,291 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

