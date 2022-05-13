WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 31,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $806.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.59. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

