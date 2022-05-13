WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives $13.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAPS opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $671.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

