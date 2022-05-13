WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Up 18.6%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 18.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. 67,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 638,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of research firms have commented on MAPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

The company has a market cap of $789.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WM Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in WM Technology by 83.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in WM Technology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

