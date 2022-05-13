Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last Week

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $15.92 million and $98,325.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00006619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,939.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,056.80 or 0.06869830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00231598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00016943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.69 or 0.00687012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00481665 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.