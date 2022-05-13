Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,151 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 1.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $364,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 170,685 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $10.92 on Friday, reaching $182.84. 57,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,460. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,719.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

