Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.36

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.36 and last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 3534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

