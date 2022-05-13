Wownero (WOW) One Day Volume Tops $10,586.00

Wownero (WOW) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $10,586.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00011540 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.14 or 0.99995083 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00535309 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.